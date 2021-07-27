Chad Smith’s Daughter Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers

Chad Smith’s daughter is proof that talent runs in the family.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer’s daughter Ava Maybee shared a cover of one of the band’s songs recently on Instagram.

Ava sang and played piano as she covered the Chili Peppers’ 2003 song “Universally Speaking.”

Ava has her own career going too, with her first single “Lay Low” being released back in December.

Chad Smith’s Daughter Ava Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers Song ‘Universally Speaking’ https://t.co/34OQJfZWsV pic.twitter.com/nHDstKBIUM — Metalhead Zone (@metalheadzone1) July 27, 2021

Do you think rock stars help their kids develop their talents, or do you think it just comes naturally? What do you think of Ava’s cover of “Universally Speaking?”