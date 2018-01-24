Jack White Bans Phones at His Shows

He’s playing Saltair on August 9th

I will admit that more than 30 times I’ve wanted to have a sniper I could have take out a cell phone blocking my view of the stage. I suppose I can understand grabbing a quick photo or a snap to share with your friends. At Depeche Mode last summer, a guy sat there and filmed the entire show on his phone. Now, my vigilance is strong and it may have bothered me more than it should have as I tried to shoot eye bullets his way. He was about 10 yards away from me and it still drove me crazy! It was just that little, glaring screen that can take me out of a show.

via GIPHY

We’ve all – well, the people I know – made jokes about a person that buys a ticket to just go home and watch the entire thing on their phone, admiring their crappy digital zooms and pans with bad audio, shooting in portrait rather than landscape, thinking they are Chris Nolan. Well, none of us are. We just aren’t. Maybe one day you will be, but it won’t be 100 yards out from the stage at USANA.

And besides, you bought the ticket. Live in the moment. That’s about what Jack White said in a statement released today:

We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse. For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience.

So there you have it. At Jack’s show in August, your phone will go in a little baggy and if you want to use it, you have to leave the room. Live to live, man! Also, look for this at a lot more events moving forward. Joe Rogan has said he will use this technology on his upcoming tour.

Anyway, tickets for Jack White at Saltair go on sale this Friday, January 26th at 10 am.

Jack’s new album, Boarding House Reach, will be out on March 23rd.