Jack White has announced plans to release an album in 2022. And ANOTHER album on top of that!

White has been working on ‘Fear of Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive,’ both expected months apart next year.

‘Fear of Dawn’ is expected out in April of 2022 while ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ will be out in July.

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022: ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ https://t.co/SlU8wwqspU — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2021

According to the release announcing the news, both albums are “defined by different inspirations, different themes, different moods.”

What do you think these new Jack White albums will sound like compared to previous work? Will next year be a good year for new rock music?