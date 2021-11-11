Limp Bizkit ‘Still Sucks’ Not on CD, Vinyl, or Cassette

Limp Bizkit “Still Sucks” according to the band’s new album title, but know what else sucks? Options for listening to the album.

‘Still Sucks’ is not available on CD, vinyl, or cassette releases, which may explain why it debuted on the Billboard charts at 155.

While you can’t buy physical versions of the album, you can find it on digital streaming platforms and can buy MP3s.

WTF: @limpbizkit's 'Still Sucks' album does not exist on CD, vinyl or cassette – but why?: https://t.co/AfXlJsqrsx — Loudwire (@Loudwire) November 11, 2021

Frontman Fred Durst has seemingly been trolling fans leading up to the album with his new look, so this could be just another way the band has been messing around.

Did you listen to the new Limp Bizkit album? What did you think of it? Do you think Limp Bizkit has something else planned?