Boner of the Day for November 12th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD INDEED.
A woman on TikTok shared a story about her tinder date who she found naked in his car after he left the date within the first 20 minutes.
Boner Candidate #2: A JOKE ABOUT ASIAN FOOD IS ALWAYS APPROPRIATE
The judge of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial made a racist joke about Asian food. Specifically, he said: “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming… isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor,”
Boner Candidate #3: I WOULD BE UNABLE TO PROVE THAT SEXY HAS NO EXPIERATION DATE.
Paulina Porizkova recently shared pictures on her Instagram of herself in a bikini with the tag “sexy has no expiration date.”
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: WE WERE TIRED AND WE WANTED A RIDE DOWN THE MOUNTAIN
After deciding he no longer wanted to climb the tallest mountain in North America, Ogden’s doctor Dr. Jason Lance faked hypothermia in order to earn a free helicopter ride down.
Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T WANT ANY MORE BLACK PASTORS HERE.
During the trial for Arbery’s murder, attorney Kevin Gough said “If we’re going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we’re going to bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to pressure,”
Boner Candidate #3: I’M A VETERAN AND THIS IS MY WAY OF CELEBRATING VETERAN’S DAY
Capitol police officers arrested two people during the Veteran’s Day ceremony in Virginia because they were advertising a sign that said “F*** Biden.”
