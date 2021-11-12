Boner Fight for November 12th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: A JOKE ABOUT ASIAN FOOD IS ALWAYS APPROPRIATE

The judge of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial made a racist joke about Asian food. Specifically, he said: “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming… isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor,”

via CNN

Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T WANT ANY MORE BLACK PASTORS HERE.

During the trial for Arbery’s murder, attorney Kevin Gough said “If we’re going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we’re going to bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to pressure,”

via CNN