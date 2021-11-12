Boner Fight for November 12th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: A JOKE ABOUT ASIAN FOOD IS ALWAYS APPROPRIATE
The judge of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial made a racist joke about Asian food. Specifically, he said: “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming… isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor,”
Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T WANT ANY MORE BLACK PASTORS HERE.
During the trial for Arbery’s murder, attorney Kevin Gough said “If we’re going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we’re going to bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to pressure,”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.