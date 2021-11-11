Rise Against Release ‘Fortunate Son’ Cover on Veterans Day

As Rise Against gear up for the release of their ‘Nowhere Sessions’ EP, they’ve also dropped a cover of a Creedence Clearwater Revival classic.

The band has dropped their cover of CCR’s “Fortunate Son,” just in time for Veterans Day.

“We actually used to cover ‘Fortunate Son’ in our early basement days,” Rise Against singer and guitarist Tim McIlrath said of the cover. “To me, the song represents one of the best examples of mixing music and politics together so seamlessly that nobody questions it.”

“Fortunate Son” will be one of six songs featured on the ‘Nowhere Sessions’ EP out on Friday.

What do you think of this cover of “Fortunate Son?” What is your favorite song to see Rise Against perform live?