Korn Debut First New Song of 2021, ‘Start the Healing’

Big news overnight from Korn.
The band just released their first new original song in a while, called “Start the Healing.”
And that’s not all – Korn also announced a new album, Requiem, that will drop after the new year on February 4, 2022.
Requiem is the follow-up to 2019’s The Nothing.
The new song and confirmation of a new album come after several days of cryptic teasing by Korn.
Earlier this week, static video clips were released that offered up the clue, “11:11” (today’s date).
How excited are you for new Korn music?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.