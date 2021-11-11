Korn Debut First New Song of 2021, ‘Start the Healing’

Big news overnight from Korn.

The band just released their first new original song in a while, called “Start the Healing.”

And that’s not all – Korn also announced a new album, Requiem, that will drop after the new year on February 4, 2022.

Requiem is the follow-up to 2019’s The Nothing.

The new song and confirmation of a new album come after several days of cryptic teasing by Korn.

Earlier this week, static video clips were released that offered up the clue, “11:11” (today’s date).

How excited are you for new Korn music?