James Cameron says he was ‘High’ writing “Terminator 2”

James Cameron is known to be very detail-oriented and strict when it comes to making his movies.

Cameron recently did an interview revealing a shocking detail on how he created “Terminator 2: Judgement Day”.

He said, “I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for ‘Terminator’, and I was struck by Sting’s song, that ‘I hope the Russians love their children too’. And I thought,

‘You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself.’ That’s where the kid came from.”

“Terminator 2: Judgement Day” had reinvented how action movies are made today. This Saturday is the 30th anniversary of this classic’s release.

What is your favorite action film of all time? What other screenwriters do you think found their inspiration through drugs?