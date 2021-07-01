‘Jackass’ cast encountered a shark attack during ‘Shark Week’

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the new ‘Jackasses’ will do a ‘Jackass’ special during Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ called ‘Jackass Shark Week Special’.

In a preview clip, one of the new members by the name of ‘Poopies’ is seen being attacked by a shark after jumping into the water.

The special will be airing on July 11th for Discovery’s Shark Week 2021.

Would you ever swim with sharks? What is the most daring thing you did in life?