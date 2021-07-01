KORN Singer JONATHAN DAVIS: New ‘Pop! Rocks’ Figure Coming From FUNKO

Korn fans better make room on their shelves for yet another collectible!
Funko has announced that Jonathan Davis of Korn is the latest to get his own Pop! Rocks vinyl figure!
Previous artists to be featured in the Pop! Rocks line includes Metallica, KISS, Motorhead, Rob Zombie, and Slipknot.
Popapalooza 2021: Pop! Rocks: Jonathan Davis.


— Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 1, 2021
No release date for the figure has been announced yet, but Funk Europe’s Instagram page stated, “Coming soon – will be available first at EMP in the U.K. & Europe.”
It looks like Pearl Jam is getting the treatment, too.
Popapalooza 2021: Pop! Rocks: Pearl Jam (5-pack Pop!)
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 1, 2021
Do you collect Funko Pops!? What band or artist needs to get the Funk treatment next?
