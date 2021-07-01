Vicky Cornell Shares ‘Deeply Intimate’ Love Letter From Chris Cornell

Vicky Cornell has shared a love letter written by her late husband, Chris.

In an interview with Fatherly.com, Vicky talked about keeping her husband’s memory alive, saying “Chris is constantly kept in the present. We speak about him, we play his music, we share memories, we work in his legacy and I include my children in that.”

Written in red pen, the letter from Chris reads: “I write this with the quivering hand that is guided by the fortunes of a heart lucky enough to know true love. My heart is a beating drum and my voice a clanging bell sounding to the world, I love you. Be mine in joy lit only by the glow of our shining love!”

Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky has shared a private, handwritten love note that the late Soundgarden singer penned for her. https://t.co/02SxdL6OLR — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 1, 2021

Have you ever received a love letter? What Chris Cornell song do you connect to the most?