Marvel’s Black Widow Opens with “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Cover

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ is out in theaters everywhere on July 9, but we now know that Nirvana is part of the film’s opening.
The latest film from the MCU opens with a “dark, dramatic” cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”
Listen: Marvel’s #BlackWidow opens with “dark, dramatic” cover of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit. https://t.co/T1OTTEu0A3 pic.twitter.com/hwB9j24UVf
— Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) July 1, 2021
Singer Malia J performs the cover and said she did not believe the news when she first heard she would be in the opening sequence of the film.
“We honestly thought it was a joke and didn’t immediately respond,” Malia told Consequence.Net.
She added, “I had no idea this song would end up being in a Marvel film, let alone the opening credits. I am such a fan of Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh – to be a part of something they are involved with is a dream come true.”
Are you excited to FINALLY get a movie about Black Widow? Which of the newer Marvel films and shows is your favorite? What do you think of this Nirvana cover?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.