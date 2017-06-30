Jared Leto wants you in his new film project!

Our friend Jared Leto (actor, director, and Thirty Seconds to Mars front-man) wants to include you in his new project, A Day in the Life of America. Listen to the attached interview to find out what he’s up to, and how you can be a part of it! I also ask about the new upcoming music from Thirty Seconds to Mars. For more details about A Day in the Life of America, click here for a message from Jared Leto. Remember to see Thirty Seconds to Mars in concert on September 20th with Muse at USANA Amphitheatre.

Listen to “Jared Leto – Thirty Seconds to Mars” on Spreaker.