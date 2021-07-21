Kings Of Leon Guitarist Taking A Break To Be A Dad

Kings of Leon guitarist Matt Followill is taking a break from the band to focus on his new job – being a dad.

The band announced the news on Instagram, congratulating Matt and his wife Johanna on their new baby daughter.

Matt will be skipping the current leg of KoL’s When You See Yourself tour to spend time with his family. Longtime touring guitarist Timothy Deaux will fill in.

Matthew Followill won't be appearing on @KingsOfLeon's upcoming tourhttps://t.co/2fJS0bBSD2 — NME (@NME) July 20, 2021

How much time did you take off work when your children were born?