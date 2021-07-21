Weezer to Release a New Album for Each of 2022’s Seasons

While the members of Weezer have always been hard workers, it appears they may have morphed into workaholics.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo says the band’s next project will be a series of four albums called “Seasons,” with each being released on the first day of each new season in 2022. “I guess

I’ve had a lot of time on my hands, so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year,” Cuomo says. ​

Before that happens, though, Weezer will embark on the “Hella Mega Tour” with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, set to kick off July 24th in Dallas.

Is it unfair of Weezer to expect fans to purchase four albums in one year? When a band cranks out too much material, does the quality seem to suffer?