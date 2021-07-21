Boner Fight for July 21st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I thought Modest was Hottest?

The Norwegian women’s handball team was subject to fines of $177 for each of it’s players totaling $1,770 all because the women wore shorts as opposed to bikini bottoms like the rules said. Norway’s Handball Federation is supporting the women both financially for the fines, and socially for the change of the sexist rule.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: Somebody Stop her, Please.

The increasingly infamous poster child for ignorance Majorie Taylor Greene, has once again done another bad thing. This time, it was thanks to her laughing in response to the question “Do you feel any responsibility for keeping people in Georgia safe? There are children, skinny people, who have died of coronavirus. Do you feel any responsibility?” as asked by Tia Mitchell.

via MSN