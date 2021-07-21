Boner of the Day for July 21st, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: Don’t Do This

Contrary to what you might have seen on TikTok, magic erasers aren’t magic, and can’t erase everything. That includes your dirty teeth. Instead, you could end up doing damage to your teeth due to the bleach in the eraser.

Boner Candidate #2: I thought Modest was Hottest?

The Norwegian women’s handball team was subject to fines of $177 for each of it’s players totaling $1,770 all because the women wore shorts as opposed to bikini bottoms like the rules said. Norway’s Handball Federation is supporting the women both financially for the fines, and socially for the change of the sexist rule.

Boner Candidate #3: Tuba isn’t Entertainment

A woman in Australia was having cigarettes’ delivered to her by drone while she was in quarantine. The drone was likely being controlled by a man outside of the Hotel according to the of the hotel workers.

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: Don’t Bring A sword To a pigeon race

A Californian pigeon race of all things ended with three people being shot, and two people being stabbed according to police. Reportedly, four cars drove up to the event before multiple people got out with pistols and swords before immediately firing at the pigeon racers.

Boner Candidate #2: Why is this funny?

Scott Baio from ‘Happy Days’ posted a picture of the democrats leaving Texas in protest of it’s voter restrictions. The picture had Covid-models photoshopped each of their heads with a two emoji caption. Baio’s old cast mate Henry Winkler chimed in by calling out Baio and asking “Why is this funny?” Before going pleading him to get vaccinated.

Boner Candidate #3: Somebody Stop her, Please.

The increasingly infamous poster child for ignorance Majorie Taylor Greene, has once again done another bad thing. This time, it was thanks to her laughing in response to the question “Do you feel any responsibility for keeping people in Georgia safe? There are children, skinny people, who have died of coronavirus. Do you feel any responsibility?” as asked by Tia Mitchell.

