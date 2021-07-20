Perry Farrell: Jane’s Addiction Was Most Underrated Band Ever

In the latest issue of ‘Classic Rock’ magazine, Perry Farrell is boasting about his work with Jane’s Addiction.

When asked to name who he thinks is the most underrated band in rock, Farrell was honest: Jane’s Addiction.

“It’s because I went crazy and broke the band up at their height,” Farrell says. “I was operating on instinct, and I just wanted to get away from those guys back then. I just wanted to do my own thing really bad.”

Farrell confessed that maybe he could have done more, saying, “But it was an amazing project, and maybe it wouldn’t have been any better. But now I looked around and think: ‘Damn, I should have been more productive in that area’.”

