Encore, Please! Beck Set To Join Pearl Jam At Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Encore Festival In October

Eddie Vedder has announced the lineup for this year’s Ohana Encore Festival and (of course) it will feature two nights of Pearl Jam.

The festival is set to take place in Dana Point, California on October 1st & 2nd.

The lineup also includes Beck, Sleater-Kinney, and Brandi Carlile.

Who’s staying for the Encore? 🌴 Tickets on sale Friday 7/23 at 10am PT at https://t.co/EXskNAnoPQ pic.twitter.com/I6bKYW6ZjO — The Ohana Fest (@TheOhanaFest) July 19, 2021

Tickets go on sale this Friday (7/23).

Ohana Encore is a special addition festival the weekend after Vedder’s traditional Ohana Festival, which will be headlined by Kings of Leon alongside Pearl Jam.