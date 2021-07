Boner Fight for July 20, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S YOUR SOUL…YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO BARE YOUR SOUL

Jeremy David Miller was arrested for emptying the items in his jeep in the parking lot of the church, completely naked. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #2: HOW DO I GET THAT REWARD MONEY?

Lorraine Graves was arrested for accessory to murder after posting about the reward money on Facebook. via NY Post