Boner Fight for July 20, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S YOUR SOUL…YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO BARE YOUR SOUL
Jeremy David Miller was arrested for emptying the items in his jeep in the parking lot of the church, completely naked. via Fox 13 Now
Boner Candidate #2: HOW DO I GET THAT REWARD MONEY?
Lorraine Graves was arrested for accessory to murder after posting about the reward money on Facebook. via NY Post
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.