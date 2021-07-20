Boner of the Day for July 20, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WILL TEACH YOUTO DUMP ME

A woman named Lou, rented her Ex’s car in order to run approx 49 red lights in order to run up red light fines. via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S YOUR SOUL…YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO BARE YOUR SOUL

Jeremy David Miller was arrested for emptying the items in his jeep in the parking lot of the church, completely naked. via Fox 13 Now

Boner Candidate #3: BANNED FOR LIFE

A baseball fan is banned for life from all MLB games for throwing a baseball at the back of Red Sox player Alex Verdugo. via CBS Sports

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THAT STUFF ISN’T WORTH STEALING

Brandon Crabtree, was arrested for stealing almost $500 worth of stuff from the Ohio Dollar General. via Scioto Post

Boner Candidate #2: OH COME ON…LET BIGO GO TO THE CAR SHOW

Richard “Bigo” Barnett’s lawyer put a motion into the courts to allow him to leave his home arrest to travel to a car show. via Gizmodo

Boner Candidate #3: HOW DO I GET THAT REWARD MONEY?

Lorraine Graves was arrested for accessory to murder after posting about the reward money on Facebook. via NY Post