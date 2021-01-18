Linkin Park Members Reflect on Their First TV Appearance 20 Years Later

It’s been 20 years since Linkin Park made their television debut and members of the band are reflecting on those memories.

Joe Hahn and Dave Phoenix Farrell took to Twitter to discuss their television debut on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, including how they felt before and after the performance.

Linkin Park Members Recall Their Memories 20 Year Later After Their First TV Appearance https://t.co/2to41NJ3md pic.twitter.com/gyOlmhcuNa — Metalhead Zone (@metalheadzone1) January 17, 2021

Hahn says that, while on a flight, Slick Rick gave them compliments on their performance the day after.

Farrell recalls being nervous about what he would wear during the performance, saying his daughters still tease him about his choice of pants.

