Rage Against the Machine Share Free Mini-Documentary

Even if plans for a reunion have been put on hold (thanks AGAIN, Covid), Rage Against the Machine can still share their message with the world.

Rage Against the Machine has released a mini-documentary called Killing in Thy Name, covering the effects of racism.

The 15-minute documentary includes a title card at the beginning, reading, “Our aim is for this piece to be a fire escape from the fiction known as whiteness and a spring for discovery. Remember, the children are always watching.”

Guitarist Tom Morello’s words are shared in the film, detailing his white mother’s fight against racism.

