Very Early Radiohead Demo Tape Goes Up For Auction

One of the first-ever recordings by Radiohead is going up for auction.

The cassette demo includes six songs by band members who were still teenagers at the time, going by the band name ‘On A Friday’. Three of the songs have never been heard before.

The "raw" tape features previously unheard efforts from the bandhttps://t.co/RjkOxj0lST — NME (@NME) January 18, 2021

Omega Auctions says the songs are “raw” but “suggest something of the fantastic potential that the band would realize in a few year’s time”.

It’s expected to sell for as much as $2,700 later this month.

Ever see a band before they got famous? Did you know they were going to be big one day?