X96 I.P.O. | January 17, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- I Don’t Know How They Found Me “Kiss Goodnight”
- Weathers “C’est La Vie”
- Death Cab for Cutie “Fall On Me”
- AFI “Twitsted Tongues”
- Mansionair featuring NoMBe “Guillotine”
- nothing, nowhere. “Fake Friend”
- Wallows “Nobody Gets Me Like You”
- Jawny “Sabotage”
- Foo Fighters “Waiting on a War”
- Almost Monday “Broken People”
- All Time Low “Some Kind of Disaster”
- Sir Sly “Material Boy”
- The Network “Degenerate”
- Chevelle “Self Destructor”
- The Dirty Nil “Blunt Force Concussion”
