News

X96 I.P.O. | January 17, 2021

Posted on

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • I Don’t Know How They Found Me “Kiss Goodnight”
  • Weathers “C’est La Vie”
  • Death Cab for Cutie “Fall On Me”
  • AFI “Twitsted Tongues”
  • Mansionair featuring NoMBe “Guillotine”
  • nothing, nowhere. “Fake Friend”
  • Wallows “Nobody Gets Me Like You”
  • Jawny “Sabotage”
  • Foo Fighters “Waiting on a War”
  • Almost Monday “Broken People”
  • All Time Low “Some Kind of Disaster”
  • Sir Sly “Material Boy”
  • The Network “Degenerate”
  • Chevelle “Self Destructor”
  • The Dirty Nil “Blunt Force Concussion”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top