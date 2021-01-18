Weezer Announces New Album that Drops Next Week

While today’s artists often start promoting new albums before they even head into the recording studio, the members of Weezer apparently don’t like to keep fans waiting.
The group on Monday announced their new album, “OK Human,” will drop on January 29th — which is just more than a week away. The album’s first single, “All My Favorite Songs,” is due this Thursday, according to the band.
Hold on to your hard drives 💾 OK Human, the new album, arrives 1/29
"All My Favorite Songs” the first song from the album will be out this Thursday, 1/21 at 12am ET.
Limited vinyl will be available for pre-order on https://t.co/7LaRP9HTTb then too pic.twitter.com/V7eCr5FUi3
— weezer (@Weezer) January 18, 2021
Weezer’s previously-announced album, “Van Weezer,” is still on the schedule for a May 7th release. For those who aren’t skilled at math, that means the band is releasing two albums in about three months.
Is it poor marketing to release two albums so close to each other? What’s with Weezer’s Van Halen references?
