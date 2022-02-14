Linkin Park Song Scores Massive Number of YouTube Views on Valentine’s Day

Shutterstock

Valentine’s Day is always lucrative for the members of Linkin Park – and not because they have a lot of lovelorn fans.

The band’s track “Valentine’s Day” is consistently among YouTube’s most-watched videos every February 14th, the online video platform has announced.

NOW YOU KNOW: One @linkinpark song earns more @YouTube views on Valentine's Day than any other day: https://t.co/mxA5637EDx — Loudwire (@Loudwire) February 14, 2022

What makes the feat impressive is the fact that a majority of the entries on YouTube’s list of top Valentine’s Day songs were recorded by pop artists like Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran. In fact, the only other rock act to make the rundown is the Beatles, whose “All You Need Is Love” regularly picks up a plethora of views on the holiday, according to YouTube officials.

