Longtime Cure Bassist Simon Gallup Leaves Band Over ‘Betrayal’

Simon Gallup, the longtime bassist for The Cure, has left the band – and it doesn’t sound like it was a pleasant goodbye.

Gallup announced the news on Facebook, writing “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all…”

In a public post on his personal Facebook account, Gallup says he was "fed up of betrayal" https://t.co/vG6uIqSWLM — NME (@NME) August 15, 2021

In a later post, he wrote “I’m ok… just got fed up of betrayal” – but didn’t offer any details.

Gallup has played with the band since 1979. Frontman Robert Smith has called Gallup both “my best friend” and “the heart of the live band”.

Any idea what the ‘betrayal’ might have been? Do you think it was personal or business?