Geek News on the Radio for August 16th, 2021

‘SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS’ WILL BE RELEASED IN THEATERS FIRST
After controversy over the film ‘Black Widow’ being released simultaneously in theaters and Disney+, ‘Shang-Chi’ will first be released in theaters and on Disney+ 45 days later.
ETHAN HAWKE PLAYING THE VILLAIN IN ‘MOON KNIGHT’ TV SERIES
During a recent appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, Ethan Hawke reveals that he has based his character in the new ‘Moon Knight’ TV series on the infamous cult leader David Koresh.
‘INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE’ CASTS LESTAT
The new AMC series ‘Interview With the Vampire’ has cast Sam Reid as the lead role of Lestat.
MARTIN CAMPBELL REGRETS DIRECTING ‘GREEN LANTERN’
After failing in the box office, Campbell takes the blame saying, “Superhero movies are not my cup of tea”.
