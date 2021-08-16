Korn Postpones Show

Korn is being forced to reschedule a show following a Covid incident.

The band postponed their gig at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA on Saturday after a member of the band’s camp tested positive.

The band posted to social media saying, “Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight. We’re deeply sorry for this unfortunate last-minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Thank you for your understanding, and stay safe out there. We’ll be back soon.”

Do you think we’re headed towards another lockdown?