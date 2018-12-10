Lorde Is Learning The Piano For Her Next Album

Lorde’s follow up to her second album will show some substantial growth in her career as an artist, but it will also likely take a while to be released because she will bring more than her voice to the tracks.

The singer told fans in a recent newsletter that she’s “been teaching myself how to play piano, and here and there little bits come out.” Admitting that she hasn’t “started properly on the next record yet,” when it does come out, it will be “simple” and centered around her new instrument. Fans will hear this third LP “soon enough,” but for now Lorde is keeping busy, “living quietly and simply, eating toast, going for walks, [and] swimming.”