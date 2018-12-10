New Green Day Music on the Way

It’s a good day for fans of Green Day. Frontman Billy Joe Armstrong has revealed the band may soon be releasing new music for the first time since 2016’s “Revolution Radio.”
The revelation came during an Instagram live stream in which fans were discussing the trio’s lack of new music. Armstrong surprised the participants by chiming in, “I’m writing new songs for G.D. now.”
