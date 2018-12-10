Hozier is Coming to Salt Lake

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Hozier will embark on the Wasteland Baby! Tour this spring

The 26-date run kicks off March 10 and includes stops in Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City at the Union Event Center on April 6th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 14th at 10 am at ticketfly.com.

Every ticket purchased online for the just-announced headline dates will include a CD copy of Hozier’s forthcoming album Wasteland, Baby!. Fans will also have the option to upgrade their CD to a standard LP copy of the album for an additional charge. Visit http://hozier.com/ for tickets and more information.

In speaking about the tour announcement, Hozier says: “I’m very excited to announce the US tour, which will coincide with the release of the new album Wasteland, Baby!. I’ve enjoyed incredible support from fans in North America and I am thrilled to be going back there soon to play this music live.”

Last month, Hozier released new song “Movement” from his forthcoming sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which will be released in the spring via Columbia Records. “Movement” was written by Hozier and produced by Markus Dravs and Hozier. The Irish singer/songwriter also shared the official video for “Movement.”

Hozier recently concluded his sold-out fall tour across North America in support of ‘Nina Cried Power.’ The EP’s title track, which features vocals from multi-Grammy Award-winning artist and performer Mavis Staples and instrumentation by renowned Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Booker T. Jones and was featured as one of NPR Music’s Top 100 Songs of 2018.

Hozier will be joined by Jade Bird on this tour!