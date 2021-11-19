Marilyn Manson Sells Hollywood Home for $1,835,000

Marilyn Manson has finally sold his Hollywood home after listing it for a few weeks.

His home sold for$1,835,000, which was more than the asking price of $1,750,000.

The home features two master suites, with private patios, and gardens. The whole property is about 2,711 square feet.

The space does include a gym, home office, and recording studio.

