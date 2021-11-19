Stranger Hacks Woman’s Furbo Camera

Furbo’s are supposed to be fun cameras that give dogs treats when their owner chooses, but now St. Charles woman had a creepy experience with hers.

Angela Cuniberti said, “When I was walking, I heard a man’s voice say ‘hey beautiful.’ I basically freaked out. I thought someone came into my house. My dogs started barking like crazy.”

She added, “I see this little red light, and I said, ‘that’s weird it shouldn’t be on or anything at all’ I went to take a closer look, and that’s when he started laughing.”

Stranger hacks Missouri woman's Furbo camera https://t.co/pVtub4lvlS — 360MediaX (@360mediaX) November 19, 2021

According to the company, the hacker most likely accessed her wifi.

Angela says she hasn’t used the device since.

Have you ever been hacked? What was the experience like?