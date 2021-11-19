Radiohead Collaborates With Fortnite On In-Game Experience

Radiohead is collaborating with Fortnite on an ‘in-game experience’ to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kid A and Amnesiac.

The ‘Kid A Mnesia Exhibition’ allows players to experience the band’s music and artwork, and unlock digital goodies like a special loading screen and the Lobby Track “Untitled v1”.

The exhibition is free to download and will be up through Nov. 22nd.

What other rock bands should collab with Fortnite?