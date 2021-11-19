Radiohead Collaborates With Fortnite On In-Game Experience

Radiohead is collaborating with Fortnite on an ‘in-game experience’ to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kid A and Amnesiac.
The ‘Kid A Mnesia Exhibition’ allows players to experience the band’s music and artwork, and unlock digital goodies like a special loading screen and the Lobby Track “Untitled v1”.
There’s a free #Radiohead game that unlocks Radiohead music in #Fortnite. Because 2021, am I right?https://t.co/uc4c50AWLA pic.twitter.com/OjGj0Uljev
— PCGamesN (@PCGamesN) November 18, 2021
The exhibition is free to download and will be up through Nov. 22nd.
What other rock bands should collab with Fortnite?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.