Boner Fight for November 19th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: AND THEY WON’T LET US SHOP AT GAMESTOP.

Legal action is being filed by a Utah citizen who is asking Gov. Cox to block mask requirements in businesses after being unable to shop at a Game Stop store.

via SL Trib

Boner Candidate #2: DON’T BLAME THE JUDGE; GOD TOLD HIM TO GO EASY ON THE RAPIST.

Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III recently sentenced 20 year old Christopher Belter to eight years probation after he pleaded guilty to felony charges that included third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse, as well as two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse.

via Washington Post