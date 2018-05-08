Mark Hoppus Talks New Blink-182 Songs

The Band is Currently in the Studio working on a new album

Fans of the 2000s era of Blink-182 are in for a treat. Singer-bassist Mark Hoppus says their new material will sound a lot like their old stuff. Hoppus wrote on Twitter Monday morning that the new songs will “pick up where Take Off Your Pants and Jacket left off.” Songs from the #1 ranking Billboard Top 200 album released in 2001 include “First Date”, “The Rock Show”, and “Stay Together for the Kids.”

Early days still but the newest blink-182 songs sound like they pick up where Take Off Your Pants and Jacket left off. — snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ (@markhoppus) May 7, 2018

News of the new, old-sounding album is also fueling rumors of Tom DeLonge rejoining the band. Snapchat postings show Hoppus in the studio with drummer Travis Barker, but not guitarist Matt Skiba (of Alkaline Trio), DeLonge’s replacement.

Enjoying some acoustic, backstage @blink182 A post shared by Corey O’Brien (@coreyofthecorey) on Sep 22, 2016 at 5:47pm PDT