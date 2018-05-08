Music

We Hope Dave Grohl Got His Rockstar Throne Back from Axl Rose.

Photo by Corey O'Brien

Dave Grohl Falls At Foo Fighters Show

He might need it again if he doesn’t watch himself. At a recent Foo Fighters show, Grohl almost had a repeat of his infamous fall in 2015 where he broke his leg in Sweden. The newly surfaced video from April 29 shows Grohl tripped over a speaker and fell down, but quickly recovered.

“Here’s the way I look at it, when you get that close to breaking your [email protected]#$ing leg, that means it’s a great show.”

In his typical good-hearted sense of humor, Grohl saw it as a sign, telling the crowd, “Here’s the way I look at it, when you get that close to breaking your [email protected]#$ing leg, that means it’s a great show.” When Grohl broke his leg three years ago, he designed a throne-like chair that he could sit in while still performing. Axl Rose then borrowed it after breaking his foot before going out with AC/DC.

