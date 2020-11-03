Maynard James Keenan Plays Rock Music for His Wine Grapes

On top of being in multiple bands, Maynard James Keenan also has an alter ego as a winemaker at Merkin Vineyards.

Keenan recently revealed that he has certain music that he plays for his wine grapes while they process.

We're off to blast some Kiss at our basil plantshttps://t.co/pLxiE3sOtE — Louder (@LouderPosts) November 3, 2020

Keenan plays only full albums for his grapes, including those from Led Zeppelin, Alice Cooper, KISS, AC/DC, and King Diamond.

You can check out the interview and list of bands he wines seem to dig over at Discogs.com

Do you play music for your plants? Have you tried any wine from Merkin Vineyards?