Papa Roach Share Video from Studio

Papa Roach is teasing fans with more peeks into what’s going on with their new album.

Sharing a video to their Youtube channel, the band showed off what’s going on with their new music.

Papa Roach Tease More New Material In Latest Studio Video:https://t.co/LkwgoTfQRJ pic.twitter.com/0EM07LVusp — Theprp.com (@theprp) November 3, 2020

“New Music Pt. 2” is just another clip behind the scenes of the band’s next album.

Papa Roach has been one of the many bands who have used this year recording in the studio.

Are you excited about new music from Papa Roach? What’s your favorite Papa Roach song?