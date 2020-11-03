Eddie Vedder Shares Advice He Gave Bradley Cooper for ‘A Star is Born’

Eddie Vedder gave some solid advice to Bradley Cooper in preparation of A Star is Born. Cover your junk.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Pearl Jam’s frontman revealed that he helped his actor friend on the most basic rock star stuff. This includes, “Make sure your guitar covers your balls at all times.”

During his interview with @HowardStern, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder shared the hilarious rock-star advice he gave Bradley Cooper ahead of "A Star Is Born" https://t.co/zUZy86b4qz — billboard (@billboard) November 3, 2020

Elaborating on his advice, Vedder said, “Well, I think sometimes the guitar gets a little high. It looks more like a bib.”

