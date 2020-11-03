News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Working on a New Album

If you’ve been dying to hear some new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, good news! The band is back at it.

In a recent interview, guitarist John Frusciante says that the band has been “writing new music” and will be getting ready to head back to the studio.

Frusciante said that the band had to put things on hold for a bit due to Covid, but they are now “moving ahead” and getting new music written.

Along with his work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Frusciante has also just released a solo album called Maya.

Also, lead singer, Anthony Kiedis turned 58 a couple of days ago.

Are you excited to get new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers? What is your favorite Chili Peppers song?

