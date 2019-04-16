Music

Maynard James Keenan Teaming Up With Sammy Hagar

The new season of Sammy Hagar’s “Rock and Roll Road Trip” takes the Red Rocker to more of his famous friends’ homes when it kicks off this May. For the July 7th episode of the AXS TV series, the former Van Halen vocalist will visit with Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan and Food Network star Guy Fieri. The singers have a relationship going back a few years. Keenan once pulled an April Fools prank on his fans, joking that Hagar would take over microphone duties for his band. Tool hits the road this spring and summer, with plans of releasing their fifth studio album between mid-May and mid-July.

