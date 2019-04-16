Boner fight for April 16th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: I SHOWED HIM THE BABY AND MY BREAST

A Manhattan woman said she was given a $115 ticket while breastfeeding her baby in the backseat of her SUV. Guillermina Rodriguez told WPIX she was driving when her 3-week-old daughter started crying and needed to be fed. With an end to traffic nowhere in sight, Rodriguez decided to pull over and park. Rodriguez said she pulled over on in a no-standing commercial zone, just down the block from Penn Station in midtown. While she was breastfeeding her daughter in the backseat, Rodriguez said a traffic officer pulled up with a tow truck, without looking to see if anyone was inside. She honked her horn to alert the officer that the car was not empty, she said, before taking cell phone video. “I showed him the baby and my breast, and I’m like, ‘I’m breastfeeding the baby.’” She said the officer said nothing, left the ticket on the windshield, and walked away.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S VERY RARE SO OF COURSE IT MUST BE KILLED

A hunter in Tennessee got the turkey of a lifetime. According to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Cameron Bond took what’s called a ‘leucistic’ turkey in Rutherford County last week. Leucism in birds is described as loss of pigmentation, according to TWRA. The bird’s beard was dark, and the back feathers still hold some color. The turkey weighed 20 pounds, and its beard measured 9.5 inches.

