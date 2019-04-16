Boner of the Day for April 16th, 2019

Round 1

Boner Candidate #1: I SHOWED HIM THE BABY AND MY BREAST

A Manhattan woman said she was given a $115 ticket while breastfeeding her baby in the backseat of her SUV. Guillermina Rodriguez told WPIX she was driving when her 3-week-old daughter started crying and needed to be fed. With an end to traffic nowhere in sight, Rodriguez decided to pull over and park. Rodriguez said she pulled over on in a no-standing commercial zone, just down the block from Penn Station in midtown. While she was breastfeeding her daughter in the backseat, Rodriguez said a traffic officer pulled up with a tow truck, without looking to see if anyone was inside. She honked her horn to alert the officer that the car was not empty, she said, before taking cell phone video. “I showed him the baby and my breast, and I’m like, ‘I’m breastfeeding the baby.’” She said the officer said nothing, left the ticket on the windshield, and walked away.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: OKAY, I WAS SPEEDING BUT IT’S THE CAR’S FAULT.

A Florida man was arrested Sunday for allegedly fleeing from deputies in a Ferrari and authorities said he admitted to initially speeding, saying, “the car is a Ferrari and it goes fast,” reports said. Authorities said they were alerted to the sports car driving recklessly and when deputies tried to pull him over, he sped up to 100 mph, ABC Action News reported. He allegedly turned off the car’s lights and continued on his way. Molina, who lives in Miami, was reportedly driving in the Florida Keys at mile marker 87 at 2:13 a.m. He was eventually found at a gas station with a female passenger, the report said. He allegedly admitted to speeding, but denied eluding authorities, NBC-2 reported. The female passenger allegedly told authorities that she told him to slow down after seeing the lights on the patrol car. She was not charged. Molina faces the charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, Local 10 reported.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: A BALL TO THE FACE

A shocking display of anger produced an even more shocking moment in MLS action on Sunday night. Red Bulls midfielder Kaku, furious in the late stages of a 2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City, intentionally kicked the ball into the stands. The problem, aside from kicking it into the stands, was that he drilled the ball to the first row, which was just yards away. The ball nailed a Sporting fan right in the face, and Kaku got a red card. Take a look:

Read More

Round 2

Boner Candidate #1: NOT JUSTIFIED. NOT CRIMINAL. YOU’RE EXCUSED.

A Pennsylvania police officer shot an inmate because he mistakenly used his gun instead of his Taser, according to a statement fromthe Bucks County district attorney’s office. The security footage of the shooting has gone viral. Watch it here: The inmate, Brian Riling, was shot in his stomach and was hospitalized. Since the shooting, Riling has been released in stable condition. Detectives from the District Attorney’s office were appointed to investigate the case, using this video shot inside a holding cell.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2:IT’S VERY RARE SO OF COURSE IT MUST BE KILLED

A hunter in Tennessee got the turkey of a lifetime. According to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Cameron Bond took what’s called a ‘leucistic’ turkey in Rutherford County last week. Leucism in birds is described as loss of pigmentation, according to TWRA. The bird’s beard was dark, and the back feathers still hold some color. The turkey weighed 20 pounds, and its beard measured 9.5 inches.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: AW COME ON, MONEY IS MONEY

A Florida man is behind bars after deputies say he tried to buy lottery tickets using “movie money” According to the sheriff’s office, Timothy Zimmerman, 30, knowingly attempted to pay for scratch-off tickets using a $100 bill that was labeled as “for motion picture use only” at around 5:15 a.m on March 30. When Zimmerman was confronted about the fake currency he fled the location. Zimmerman was positively identified by a witness in a photo lineup. Zimmerman was arrested for using forged bills.

Read More