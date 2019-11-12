Meat Puppets, Mudhoney Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Two lesser-known but still legendary bands of the grunge era are teaming up for a co-headlining tour. Meat Puppets and Mudhoney will hit the road in the spring of 2020, starting May 7th in San Francisco with a show in Salt Lake at The Commonwealth Room on May 13th. Meat Puppets are best remembered for their 1994 hit “Backwater” and for taking part in Nirvana’s 1994 MTV Unplugged special, where Kurt Cobain covered three of their songs including “Lake of Fire.”

Mudhoney, meanwhile, was a staple of the Seattle grunge scene that gave birth to bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam, and appear on the Singles movie soundtrack.

What was your favorite band of the ‘grunge’ era?

Tickets are on sale not at thestateroompresents.com.