Boner Fight for November 12th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I’M ASHAMED OF OUR COUNTRY

New government data shows the United States detained a staggering 69,550 migrant children in 2019, the Associated Press reports, meaning the U.S., this year, has held an unprecedented number of minors apart from their parents in the name of President Trump’s hardline immigration policy. The nearly 70,000 children who spent time in detention in the U.S. is more than anywhere else in the world, according to the United Nations, and amounts to a 42 percent rise from the previous fiscal year. The detained migrant children were held for longer periods away from their parents than ever before, despite the known trauma caused by the stress of detention and long-term physical and emotional impact it has on children. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: VOTE THESE BASTARDS OUT

The Trump administration is preparing to significantly limit the scientific and medical research that the government can use to determine public health regulations, overriding protests from scientists and physicians who say the new rule would undermine the scientific underpinnings of government policymaking. A new draft of the Environmental Protection Agency proposal, titled Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science, would require that scientists disclose all of their raw data, including confidential medical records, before the agency could consider an academic study’s conclusions. E.P.A. officials called the plan a step toward transparency and said the disclosure of raw data would allow conclusions to be verified independently. “We are committed to the highest quality science,” Andrew Wheeler, the E.P.A. administrator, told a congressional committee in September. “Good science is science that can be replicated and independently validated, science that can hold up to scrutiny. That is why we’re moving forward to ensure that the science supporting agency decisions is transparent and available for evaluation by the public and stakeholders.” The measure would make it more difficult to enact new clean air and water rules because many studies detailing the links between pollution and disease rely on personal health information gathered under confidentiality agreements. And, unlike a version of the proposal that surfaced in early 2018, this one could apply retroactively to public health regulations already in place. Read More