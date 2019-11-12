Boner of the Day for November 12th, 2019

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: JUST BECAUSE YOU CAN SAY IT, DOESN’T MEAN YOU SHOULD

An attorney for the University of North Texas has resigned less than 24 hours after she said the n-word during a panel on free speech. Assistant general counsel Caitlin Sewell spoke at a campus event called When Hate Comes to Campus on Thursday and used the n-word, sparking outrage in the audience members and leading her to get booted off stage. ‘So if I said something offensive, you know, you can say a lot of offensive things in here because it’s impossible to talk about the First Amendment without saying horrible things,’ she said. ‘Um you know, “You’re just a dumb n****r and I hate you.” That alone, that’s protected speech.’ However, her use of the offensive slur did not fare well with the audience. Some social media users noted that Sewell chose to say the n-word but later censored herself instead of using the f-word. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I’M ASHAMED OF OUR COUNTRY

New government data shows the United States detained a staggering 69,550 migrant children in 2019, the Associated Press reports, meaning the U.S., this year, has held an unprecedented number of minors apart from their parents in the name of President Trump’s hardline immigration policy. The nearly 70,000 children who spent time in detention in the U.S. is more than anywhere else in the world, according to the United Nations, and amounts to a 42 percent rise from the previous fiscal year. The detained migrant children were held for longer periods away from their parents than ever before, despite the known trauma caused by the stress of detention and long-term physical and emotional impact it has on children. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THEY WEREN’T USING THOSE PARTS ANYWAY

The authorities have charged a Virginia obstetrician and gynecologist accused of performing unnecessary hysterectomies and removing one patient’s fallopian tubes without her knowledge. The doctor, Javaid Perwaiz, 69, was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters, according to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Dr. Perwaiz was listed as an inmate at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Virginia, as of Monday. He appeared on Friday in Federal District Court in Norfolk wearing green scrubs, according to The Virginian-Pilot, and has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, according to the court documents. His lawyer, Lawrence H. Woodward Jr., did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Read More

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HEY KIDS, WATCH THIS!

A group of Disneyland guests received a little more adventure than they bargained for Sunday night when they had to be escorted out of Tarzan’s Treehouse after a man apparently broke a wooden slat on the attraction’s suspension bridge. A visitor who witnessed the incident shortly before 5 p.m. wrote on Twitter that a father was jumping on the bridge in order to show his children that the structure wouldn’t break. Instead, a piece snapped, according to MiceChat. No one was injured, but a handful of visitors had to be ushered off the attraction. The treehouse was closed for the night while crews repaired the bridge. It reopened Monday morning, according to Disneyland officials. Officials could not immediately confirm MiceChat’s account of the incident. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WANT A CHICKEN SANDWICH?

Horrifying photos have emerged showing a Popeyes worker making their in demand chicken sandwiches on top of a trash can. Pictures taken in a branch of the fast food chain in Fairfax, Virginia, on Friday show the burgers and buns resting on a tray right above the garbage bin. The restaurant owner told TMZ he has since ordered a new table to assemble the sandwiches. He claims had only been open a few days when the pictures were taken and was understaffed after a huge order for 100 of the meals came in. In the pictures the worker, who has not been identified, wears plastic gloves as they appear to spread relish on burger buns close to the chicken on the tray. The tray is clearly resting on a trash can which is lined with a clear garbage bag in full view of waiting customers. The business owner claims the bag was empty. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: VOTE THESE BASTARDS OUT

The Trump administration is preparing to significantly limit the scientific and medical research that the government can use to determine public health regulations, overriding protests from scientists and physicians who say the new rule would undermine the scientific underpinnings of government policymaking. A new draft of the Environmental Protection Agency proposal, titled Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science, would require that scientists disclose all of their raw data, including confidential medical records, before the agency could consider an academic study’s conclusions. E.P.A. officials called the plan a step toward transparency and said the disclosure of raw data would allow conclusions to be verified independently. “We are committed to the highest quality science,” Andrew Wheeler, the E.P.A. administrator, told a congressional committee in September. “Good science is science that can be replicated and independently validated, science that can hold up to scrutiny. That is why we’re moving forward to ensure that the science supporting agency decisions is transparent and available for evaluation by the public and stakeholders.” The measure would make it more difficult to enact new clean air and water rules because many studies detailing the links between pollution and disease rely on personal health information gathered under confidentiality agreements. And, unlike a version of the proposal that surfaced in early 2018, this one could apply retroactively to public health regulations already in place. Read More